Pentagon Says Cannot Comment On Reports Of Suspect In Intel Leaks Probe

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2023 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The Pentagon is limited in what it can say about the classified documents that have been leaked and cannot comment on media reports of a potential suspect, Defense Department spokesperson Pat Ryder said on Thursday.

"We will also be very limited in what we can say about any of the documents themselves," Ryder said at a press briefing.

The spokesperson on media reports of a potential suspect said it is a law enforcement matter and he will not provide a comment.

