Pentagon Says Cannot Confirm Reports Of ISIS Affiliate Boarding Afghan Evacuation Flight

Wed 25th August 2021 | 09:13 PM

US Defense Department Spokesperson John Kirby was unable to confirm reports during a press briefing on Wednesday that an individual affiliated with the Islamic State terror group (ISIS, banned in Russia) may have boarded one of the evacuation flights departing from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) US Defense Department Spokesperson John Kirby was unable to confirm reports during a press briefing on Wednesday that an individual affiliated with the Islamic State terror group (ISIS, banned in Russia) may have boarded one of the evacuation flights departing from Afghanistan.

"I've seen similar press reporting on this, I just don't have anything to update you on that, I don't have any information," Kirby said in response to a question about reports of an ISIS affiliate boarding one of the flights.

"It's really a better question put to the Department of Homeland Security."

Kirby said that even though the goal is to get people to safety as quickly as possible, they are still being screened by intelligence and security services such as the Department of Homeland security.

Sources told CNN earlier on Wednesday that the US is concerned about a threat stream from ISIS-Khorasan, the group's Afghan branch, after over 100 prisoners loyal to them escaped from two prisons near Kabul.

