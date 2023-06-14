Pentagon Says Cannot Verify Reports Russia Destroyed 16 US-Provided Vehicles in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Defense Department deputy spokesperson Sabrina Singh said on Tuesday that she cannot corroborate reports claiming Russia recently destroyed 16 US-supplied combat vehicles in Ukraine.

"On the report that 16 vehicles were destroyed, I've seen the reports, but I can't corroborate some of the video and imagery coming out of that. So we're going to continue to monitor that," Singh said.

Media reported that Ukraine recently lost 16 Bradley fighting vehicles on the battlefield. Earlier this year, the United States provided Ukraine with 109 Bradley combat vehicles as Kiev prepared for its counteroffensive, which is underway.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley are on their way to Brussels, where they will convene a meeting with allies in the Ukraine Defense Contact Group to determine what additional security assistance Ukraine needs amid Russia's special military operation.

Earlier on Tuesday, the United States announced a new $325 million security aid package for Ukraine that includes Stinger anti-aircraft and Javelin systems, 15 Bradley combat vehicles, ten Stryker armored personnel carriers, AT-4 anti-armor systems, TOW missiles, and additional munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), among other military equipment.