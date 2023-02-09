Pentagon Says China Has Intention to Invade Taiwan by End of Decade, But US Can Prevent It

The Pentagon believes China has plans to invade Taiwan by the end of the decade, but it can be prevented, Ely Ratner, assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs, said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) The Pentagon believes China has plans to invade Taiwan by the end of the decade, but it can be prevented, Ely Ratner, assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs, said on Thursday.

"I think they have intention. But I absolutely I think we can get to the end of this decade without them committing major aggression against Taiwan," Ratner said.