UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says China Has Intention To Invade Taiwan By End Of Decade, But US Can Prevent It

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2023 | 09:51 PM

Pentagon Says China Has Intention to Invade Taiwan by End of Decade, But US Can Prevent It

The Pentagon believes China has plans to invade Taiwan by the end of the decade, but it can be prevented, Ely Ratner, assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs, said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) The Pentagon believes China has plans to invade Taiwan by the end of the decade, but it can be prevented, Ely Ratner, assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs, said on Thursday.

"I think they have intention. But I absolutely I think we can get to the end of this decade without them committing major aggression against Taiwan," Ratner said.

Related Topics

China Pentagon Ely

Recent Stories

Sheikhs, citizens perform funeral prayer for late ..

Sheikhs, citizens perform funeral prayer for late Sheikha Mariam Al Falasi

10 minutes ago
 'Dangerous' That China Not Answering Pentagon Afte ..

'Dangerous' That China Not Answering Pentagon After Downing of Chinese Balloon-U ..

8 minutes ago
 SDGs implementation crucial to save environment: e ..

SDGs implementation crucial to save environment: experts

8 minutes ago
 Government College University (GCU) confers life-t ..

Government College University (GCU) confers life-time achievement award on Dr. K ..

5 minutes ago
 Minister Ahsan Iqbal directs to resolve issues of ..

Minister Ahsan Iqbal directs to resolve issues of scholars under 'US-Pakistan Kn ..

5 minutes ago
 Cabinet members sign condolence book at Turkish em ..

Cabinet members sign condolence book at Turkish embassy

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.