Pentagon Says Classified Documents Leak Was 'Deliberate Criminal Act'
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) The leak of seemingly classified US Defense Department materials was a deliberate criminal act, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Thursday.
"This was a deliberate criminal act," Ryder said during a press briefing.
Ryder declined to provide further comment on the matter, citing the ongoing investigation. The Pentagon has also declined to confirm the veracity of the leaked materials.