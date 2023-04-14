Pentagon Says Classified Documents Leak Was 'Deliberate Criminal Act'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The leak of seemingly classified US Defense Department materials was a deliberate criminal act, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Thursday.

"This was a deliberate criminal act," Ryder said during a press briefing.

Ryder declined to provide further comment on the matter, citing the ongoing investigation. The Pentagon has also declined to confirm the veracity of the leaked materials.