Pentagon Says Concerned by Intimidation, Coercive Behavior of China in Indo-Pacific

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) The United States is concerned with the "intimidation" and "coercive behavior" of China in the Indo-Pacific, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday, commenting on media reports of Chinese using mock-ups of American ships for missile target practice.

"What we are concerned (about) is the increasing intimidation, coercive behavior of the Chinese military in the Indo-Pacific," Kirby told journalists.