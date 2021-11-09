Pentagon Says Concerned By Intimidation, Coercive Behavior Of China In Indo-Pacific
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 02:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) The United States is concerned with the "intimidation" and "coercive behavior" of China in the Indo-Pacific, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday, commenting on media reports of Chinese using mock-ups of American ships for missile target practice.
"What we are concerned (about) is the increasing intimidation, coercive behavior of the Chinese military in the Indo-Pacific," Kirby told journalists.