Pentagon Says Confident in US Ability to Compete With China, Bolstering Readiness

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) The US Defense Department is confident in the United States' ability to respond to China in the Indo-Pacific region and is bolstering its readiness to do so, Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on Friday.

"We feel very confident in our capabilities when it comes to China or just generally in the Indo-Pacific," Singh said during a press briefing. "In order to compete with China, we are doing more when it comes to our own readiness and our own exercises. I think we definitely are monitoring things that are happening in the Indo-Pacific and remain ready to act if needed."

Singh's statement came in response to a reporter's question about comments by US Strategic Command chief Adm.

Charles Richard that the US deterrence capability is declining as China outpaces deployment of new capabilities in the field.

Richard said the United States must regain its ability to quickly develop technologies like during the Cold War and increase its deterrence efforts or risk being outcompeted.

The Biden administration's new National Defense Strategy characterizes China as the United States' pacing challenge. China poses a long-term threat to the international order and is capable of challenging the United States in a number of domains, Defense Department policy chief Colin Kahl said in September.