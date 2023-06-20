Pentagon Says Confident That Military-to-Military Communications With China to Resume

Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on Tuesday that the United States remains confident that military-to-military communications with China will resume at some point

"We remain confident that military-to-military communications will resume at some point and, hopefully, with (US) Secretary (of State Antony) Blinken's visit just this week, that helps sort of unlock some of these communications.

But again, this is something we encourage, we want to speak to our PRC (the People's Republic of China) counterparts," Singh said during a press briefing.