UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says Confident US Intelligence On Russia Shared With Ukraine 'Sufficient'

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Pentagon Says Confident US Intelligence on Russia Shared With Ukraine 'Sufficient'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The US Defense Department is confident that the intelligence the United States has shared with Ukraine about Russia's military activity near its border is sufficient and convincing, spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.

"We have been very transparent with our Ukrainian partners about the intelligence assessments that we've been seeing and the things that we've been seeing in that environment," Kirby said during a press briefing. "I'm comfortable and confident that it has been a sufficient level of detail to convince."

The United States has been warning that Russia allegedly prepares to invade Ukraine as early as Wednesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy indicated during the past several days that there is no sign a military escalation will occur on his country's border with Russia, however, during a speech on Monday he said Ukraine was told Russia will invade on Wednesday.

Zelenskyy did not disclose who provided them with that assessment.

Over the past few months, the United States and its allies have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in an alleged preparation for an invasion. Russia has denied the accusation, repeatedly stating that does not plan to attack any country, including Ukraine. Russia has also said NATO's plans to expand further westward represent a direct threat to its national security and it reserves the right to move troops on its sovereign territory as it deems necessary.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Ukraine Russia United States Border

Recent Stories

F&amp;B trade in UAE exceeds $20 bn in first nine ..

F&amp;B trade in UAE exceeds $20 bn in first nine months of 2021: Dubai Chamber

7 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Turkey witness exc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Turkey witness exchange of agreements, MoUs

2 hours ago
 Colombian President Expresses Concern Over 'Expans ..

Colombian President Expresses Concern Over 'Expansion of Military Power' Near Uk ..

1 hour ago
 Minister reviews Environment dept's performance

Minister reviews Environment dept's performance

1 hour ago
 About 40 People Injured in Train Collision Near Ge ..

About 40 People Injured in Train Collision Near Germany's Munich - Reports

1 hour ago
 ICAO Council Current Agenda Does Not Include Ukrai ..

ICAO Council Current Agenda Does Not Include Ukraine-Related Matters - Russian E ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>