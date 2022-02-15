Pentagon Says Confident US Intelligence on Russia Shared With Ukraine 'Sufficient'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The US Defense Department is confident that the intelligence the United States has shared with Ukraine about Russia's military activity near its border is sufficient and convincing, spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.

"We have been very transparent with our Ukrainian partners about the intelligence assessments that we've been seeing and the things that we've been seeing in that environment," Kirby said during a press briefing. "I'm comfortable and confident that it has been a sufficient level of detail to convince."

The United States has been warning that Russia allegedly prepares to invade Ukraine as early as Wednesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy indicated during the past several days that there is no sign a military escalation will occur on his country's border with Russia, however, during a speech on Monday he said Ukraine was told Russia will invade on Wednesday.

Zelenskyy did not disclose who provided them with that assessment.

Over the past few months, the United States and its allies have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in an alleged preparation for an invasion. Russia has denied the accusation, repeatedly stating that does not plan to attack any country, including Ukraine. Russia has also said NATO's plans to expand further westward represent a direct threat to its national security and it reserves the right to move troops on its sovereign territory as it deems necessary.