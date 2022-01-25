Pentagon Says Continues to Back Diplomatic Efforts to De-Escalate Ukraine Crisis

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) The Pentagon continues to support diplomatic efforts to defuse tensions in the Ukraine crisis despite heightening military readiness to respond to an escalation, spokesman John Kirby said on Monday.

"The Department continues to support diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation," Kirby said during a press briefing.

"Now as the President (Joe Biden) has said, even as we continue to prioritize diplomacy and dialogue, we must also increase readiness. In support of its obligations to the security and defense of NATO and the security of its citizens abroad, at the direction of the president and following recommendations made by Secretary (Lloyd) Austin, the United States has taken steps to heighten the readiness of its forces at home and abroad so that they are prepared to respond to a range of contingencies including support to NATO Response Force if it is activated."