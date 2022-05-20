UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says Conversation Between Milley, Gerasimov 'Good Thing'

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2022 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) The recent conversation between US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley and Chief of Russian General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov is a good thing, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Milley and Gerasimov spoke to address security-related matters and agreed to keep open lines of communication. The details of their conversation were kept private.

"The secretary was glad to see that the conversation happened. We believe that it is important for the line of communication to be open. So the fact that General Milley was for the first time since I think the 11th of February able to speak to Gen. Gerasimov ... we certainly believe that's a good thing," he told reporters.

