Pentagon Says Coordinated Bagram Air Base Turnover With Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The United States has coordinated the turnover of the Bagram Air Base with Afghan leaders, and contacts occurred some two days prior to the pullout, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told reporters in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"There was coordination with Afghan leaders, both in the government as well as in the Afghan Security Forces about the eventual turnover of Bagram Air Base," Kirby said, adding that it was seventh and final base which was turned over.

"Afghan leaders - civilian and military - were appropriately coordinated with and briefed about the turnover of Bagram Air Base. In fact, some of that, some of that briefing included a walkthrough of facilities on the base with senior Afghan leaders... The specific conversation and coordination about the turnover of Bagram, the final conversations occurred at 48 hours prior."