UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pentagon Says Coordinated Bagram Air Base Turnover With Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 12:10 AM

Pentagon Says Coordinated Bagram Air Base Turnover With Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The United States has coordinated the turnover of the Bagram Air Base with Afghan leaders, and contacts occurred some two days prior to the pullout, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told reporters in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"There was coordination with Afghan leaders, both in the government as well as in the Afghan Security Forces about the eventual turnover of Bagram Air Base," Kirby said, adding that it was seventh and final base which was turned over.

"Afghan leaders - civilian and military - were appropriately coordinated with and briefed about the turnover of Bagram Air Base. In fact, some of that, some of that briefing included a walkthrough of facilities on the base with senior Afghan leaders... The specific conversation and coordination about the turnover of Bagram, the final conversations occurred at 48 hours prior."

Related Topics

Afghanistan Pentagon United States Government

Recent Stories

Canada names Mary Simon first indigenous governor ..

11 minutes ago

UK Acts 'Decisively' Against Belarus, Including Sa ..

11 minutes ago

With 158.24 doses for every 100 persons, UAE maint ..

1 hour ago

Lavrov Discusses Bilateral Cooperation With ASEAN ..

11 minutes ago

Nicaragua opposition arrests climb to 26

11 minutes ago

US Officials to Meet With Russian Counterparts Nex ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.