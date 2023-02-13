Pentagon Says Currently Unable to 'Definitively Assess' Nature of Downed Objects

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) The US Department of Defense (DOD) currently lacks sufficient information on the airborne objects that were shot down over the weekend, according to the Pentagon.

"We have not yet been able to definitively assess what these recent objects are.

We have acted out of an abundance of caution to protect our security interests," US Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Hemispheric Affairs Melissa Dalton said during a Sunday Pentagon briefing.

Earlier on Sunday, the Pentagon confirmed that an airborne object was shot down over Lake Huron in the US state of Michigan, at the direction of US President Joe Biden, because it presented a threat due to potential surveillance capabilities.

On Saturday, an unidentified object was shot down by a US F-22 aircraft over the Yukon Territory in Canada. The White House said that the downed object had been tracked over 24 hours and was unmanned.