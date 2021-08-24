UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says Daily Communication With Taliban Commanders Will 'Have To Continue'

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 09:01 PM

The daily communication with the Taliban (banned in Russia) commanders will "have to continue" to facilitate the evacuation from Afghanistan of those fleeing the group's takeover,Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) The daily communication with the Taliban (banned in Russia) commanders will "have to continue" to facilitate the evacuation from Afghanistan of those fleeing the group's takeover,Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"There is no question that as we work through this [evacuation operation], the daily communication with the Taliban commanders is going to have to continue.

That's just a hard fact," Kirby said at a press briefing.

Earlier in August, Pentagon informed the media that the US Commanders at the Kabul airport are in communication with the Taliban commanders on the ground outside of the airport about the security issues.

According to the US Defense Department, to date there have been no hostile interactions between the US forces and the Taliban in Afghanistan amid ongoing evacuation efforts at Kabul airport.

