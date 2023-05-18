UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says Damaged Patriot System In Ukraine Fixed, Operational

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2023

The Patriot system damaged in a Russian missile strike near Kiev earlier this week has been fixed and is now operational, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) The Patriot system damaged in a Russian missile strike near Kiev earlier this week has been fixed and is now operational, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on Thursday.

"One Patriot system was damaged but it has now been fixed and is fully back and operational," Singh said during a press briefing.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that on May 16, a Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missile destroyed five Patriot air defense launchers and a multifunctional radar station in Kiev.

