UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says Damaged Patriot System In Ukraine Fixed, Operational

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Pentagon Says Damaged Patriot System in Ukraine Fixed, Operational

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The Patriot system damaged in a Russian missile strike near Kiev earlier this week has been fixed and is now operational, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on Thursday.

"One Patriot system was damaged but it has now been fixed and is fully back and operational," Singh said during a press briefing.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that on May 16, a Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missile destroyed five Patriot air defense launchers and a multifunctional radar station in Kiev.

Related Topics

Russia Pentagon Kiev May

Recent Stories

JUI (S) urges consensus, unity to address country' ..

JUI (S) urges consensus, unity to address country's challenges

21 minutes ago
 Death Toll From Flooding in Northern Italy Rises t ..

Death Toll From Flooding in Northern Italy Rises to 13 - Reports

21 minutes ago
 100 maunds fake cotton seed seized in Khanewal

100 maunds fake cotton seed seized in Khanewal

25 minutes ago
 Federal Reserve Official James Bullard Promotes Ra ..

Federal Reserve Official James Bullard Promotes Raising Interest Rates Again in ..

25 minutes ago
 Xinjiang Chamber of Commerce and Traders delegatio ..

Xinjiang Chamber of Commerce and Traders delegation to help in promotion of trad ..

25 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says Damaged Patriot System in Ukraine Fi ..

Pentagon Says Damaged Patriot System in Ukraine Fixed, Operational

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.