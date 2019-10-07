UrduPoint.com
Pentagon Says Does Not Endorse Turkish Military Operation In Northern Syria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 10:18 PM

The US Department of Defense does not endorse Turkey's planned military incursion in northern Syria, Chief Spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) The US Department of Defense does not endorse Turkey's planned military incursion in northern Syria, Chief Spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said on Monday.

"The Department of Defense made clear to Turkey - as did US President Donald Trump - that we do not endorse a Turkish operation in northern Syria," Hoffman said in the statement. "The US armed forces will not support, or be involved in any such operation."

Earlier on Monday, Trump threatened to "obliterate" Turkey's economy if Ankara did anything "off limits" during its planned operation in northern Syria.

Hoffman noted that US Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley have reiterated to their Turkish counterparts that any unilateral will create risks to Turkey.

The United States will work with its NATO allies and coalition partners to reiterate to Ankara the possible consequences its planned offensive could have for Turkey and the region, Hoffman added.

On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Ankara may launch a military operation in Syria in the coming days to clear the border area from Kurdish fighters. Meanwhile, the White House said late on Sunday that US forces would not support the Turkish military operation and would withdraw from the area.

The United States had backed Kurdish forces in Syria as allies in the fight against the Islamic State, but Turkey considers them to be an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). Turkey has classified the PKK as a terrorist organization.

