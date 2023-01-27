UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says Does Not Have Excess Abrams M1A2 Tanks Available in US Stocks for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) The US Defense Department does not have excess Abrams M1A2 main battle tanks to provide to Ukraine, which is why it will take months for the tanks to make it to the battlefield, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on Thursday.

"We are using the USAI (Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative) because that's exactly it, we just don't have these tanks available in excess in our US stocks, which is why it is going to take months to transfer these M1A2 Abrams to Ukraine," Singh said during a press briefing.

The United States has committed to sending 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which represents the beginning of a contracting process to provide additional military capabilities to Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation there.

