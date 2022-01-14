Pentagon Says Does Not See Need for Hotline With Russia for Deconfliction on Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) The Defense Department does not see a need for a deconfliction line with Russia in Ukraine because US military officials already have direct lines of communication with their Russian counterparts, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday.

"There's no deconfliction line in Ukraine with Russia, but we have many lines of communication with Russia including direct communication with Russian military leaders," Kirby said during a press briefing. "We have direct lines of communication with them so I don't think we need a hotline necessarily with respect to Ukraine."