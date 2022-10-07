UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says Drills Near Korean Peninsula Are Defense Exercises, Not A Threat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 07, 2022 | 12:28 AM

US military drills with regional partners near the Korean Peninsula are defense exercises and do not pose a threat to the region, Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said on Thursday

"Us participating in exercises in the region or engaging in bilateral or trilateral exercises is not something new," Ryder said during a press briefing.

"We have a long-standing defense relationship with both South Korea and with Japan. And these are defensive exercises that are focused on how we would defend ourselves and how we would deter and they are not a threat at all to the region unlike the provocative activities coming from North Korea."

On Wednesday, both Russia and China during a United Nations Security Council meeting said North Korea's ballistic missile launches are not random and occur in response to military exercises conducted by the United States and its allies in the region.

