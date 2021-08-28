UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says Drone Strike Killed Two 'high Profile' ISIS Targets In Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 09:48 PM

A US air strike in Afghanistan killed two high-profile ISIS targets and left another wounded, the Pentagon said Saturday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :A US air strike in Afghanistan killed two high-profile ISIS targets and left another wounded, the Pentagon said Saturday.

No civilians were hurt in the attack early Saturday, which followed the suicide bombing Thursday that killed scores of people including 13 US troops at Kabul airport, Major General Hank Taylor told a news conference.

The Pentagon declined to say if the people targeted in the US strike were directly involved in the suicide bombing.

"They were ISIS-K planners and facilitators. That's enough reason there alone," said spokesman John Kirby.

