UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says Established De-Confliction Line With Russia On March 1 Amid Ukraine Crisis

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Pentagon Says Established De-Confliction Line With Russia on March 1 Amid Ukraine Crisis

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Pentagon confirmed to Sputnik on Thursday it established a de-confliction line with the Russian Ministry of Defense on March 1 to prevent miscalculation and military incidents amid the crisis in Ukraine.

"The United States retains a number of channels to discuss critical security issues with the Russians during a contingency or emergency. The Department of the Defense recently established a de-confliction line with the Russian Ministry of Defense on March 1 for the purposes of preventing miscalculation, military incidents, and escalation," Pentagon said in a statement.

More Stories From World

