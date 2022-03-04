Pentagon Says Established De-Confliction Line With Russia on March 1 Amid Ukraine Crisis

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Pentagon confirmed to Sputnik on Thursday it established a de-confliction line with the Russian Ministry of Defense on March 1 to prevent miscalculation and military incidents amid the crisis in Ukraine.

"The United States retains a number of channels to discuss critical security issues with the Russians during a contingency or emergency. The Department of the Defense recently established a de-confliction line with the Russian Ministry of Defense on March 1 for the purposes of preventing miscalculation, military incidents, and escalation," Pentagon said in a statement.