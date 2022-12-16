UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says Expanded US-Led Training To Include About 500 Ukrainians Per Month

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2022 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) The expanded US-led training for Ukrainians will include about 500 troops per month, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Thursday.

"This expanded training will provide training to approximately 500 Ukrainians per month, essentially focused at the battalion level," Ryder told a press conference.

It is expected to begin in January with live-fire exercises and battalion-level maneuver training, the spokesman added.

