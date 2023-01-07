Pentagon Says Fielding Bradley Fighting Vehicles in Ukraine to Take Couple of Months

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) The Pentagon believes it will take a couple of months to field Bradley fighting vehicles in Ukraine, deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia said on Friday.

"It'll take a couple of months," Laura Cooper told a briefing.

Earlier in the day, the US announced a new $3.75 billion military assistance package for Ukraine. It includes 50 Bradley fighting vehicles, among other items.