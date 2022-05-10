UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says First Mi-17 Helicopter Of Second Batch Going Into Ukraine Today

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2022 | 10:18 PM

The first Mi-17 helicopter of the second batch of the Soviet-era aircraft committed by the Biden administration to Ukraine is going into the country on Tuesday, a senior US defense official said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) The first Mi-17 helicopter of the second batch of the Soviet-era aircraft committed by the Biden administration to Ukraine is going into the country on Tuesday, a senior US defense official said.

"I can say that of these extra 11 Mi-17s that we talked about, the first one of those 11 is going in today," the official told a briefing.

More Stories From World

