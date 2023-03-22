Pentagon Says Giving Ukraine M1A1 Abrams Tanks Variant to Expedite Delivery

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) The United States will provide Ukraine with the M1A1 variant of the Abrams tank instead of the M1A2 variant as initially planned in order to expedite delivery of the platform to this fall, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.

"After further study and analysis... the Defense Department, in close coordination with Ukraine, has made the decision to provide the M1A1 variant of the Abrams tank, which will enable us to significantly expedite delivery timelines and deliver this important capability to Ukraine by the fall of this year," Ryder said during a press briefing.