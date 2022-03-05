Pentagon Says 'Glad' Russians Agree to Use New De-Confliction Line

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) The Pentagon is glad that the Russians have acknowledged they will use a new de-confliction line with the United States amid the Ukraine crisis, Pentagon spokesperson Jon Kirby said on Friday.

"We're glad that the Russians have acknowledged that they will use it (line)," Kirby said.

It is important to "have a channel at that level to avoid miscalculation," he added, noting that the two countries have done the same before in Syria.