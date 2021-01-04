(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) The United States has scrapped plans to move its aircraft carrier out of the middle East in light of Iran's threats, acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller said on the first anniversary of assassination of senior Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

"Due to the recent threats issued by Iranian leaders against President Trump and other U.S.

government officials, I have ordered the USS Nimitz to halt its routine redeployment. The USS Nimitz will now remain on station in the U.S. Central Command area of operations. No one should doubt the resolve of the United States of America," Miller said in a statement, published late on Sunday.

In late December, the Pentagon said that the USS Nimitz would return home despite heightened tensions with Iran.