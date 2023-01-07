UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says 'Hard' To Attribute Recent Battlefield Dynamics In Ukraine To Surovikin

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Pentagon Says 'Hard' to Attribute Recent Battlefield Dynamics in Ukraine to Surovikin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) There have been a lot of battlefield dynamics in Ukraine since Sergei Surovikin was appointed to be in charge of Russia's military operation, but it is hard to attribute them to the appointment itself, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasian Affairs Laura Cooper said on Friday.

"There's been a lot of dynamics on the battlefield and it might be hard to attribute them to Surovikin himself," Cooper said during a press briefing.

Cooper illustrated her point about the changed dynamics on the battlefield in Ukraine by citing the Wagner group, which has been advancing faster than any other unit in the Russian army.

When speaking about the near future developments on the battlefield in Ukraine, the deputy assistant secretary assessed that Russian forces will continue to advance while Ukrainians will do everything possible to push back.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, following calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In response, Western countries and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and ramped up their financial and military support of Kiev.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Moscow Russia Luhansk Donetsk Kiev February From

Recent Stories

Iraq 0-0 Oman in Arabian Gulf Cup&#039;s opener

Iraq 0-0 Oman in Arabian Gulf Cup&#039;s opener

1 hour ago
 Arab bourses&#039; market cap hit $4 trillion by e ..

Arab bourses&#039; market cap hit $4 trillion by end of 2022: Arab Monetary Fund

2 hours ago
 Granerud claims Four Hills ski jumping title

Granerud claims Four Hills ski jumping title

2 hours ago
 US services activity shrinks for first time since ..

US services activity shrinks for first time since May 2020

2 hours ago
 UN Has Not Observed Major Fighting Since Putin Cea ..

UN Has Not Observed Major Fighting Since Putin Ceasefire Order - Spokesperson

2 hours ago
 White House Says Has Vehicles to Communicate With ..

White House Says Has Vehicles to Communicate With Congress, Sees No Risks to US ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.