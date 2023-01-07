Pentagon Says 'Hard' to Attribute Recent Battlefield Dynamics in Ukraine to Surovikin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) There have been a lot of battlefield dynamics in Ukraine since Sergei Surovikin was appointed to be in charge of Russia's military operation, but it is hard to attribute them to the appointment itself, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasian Affairs Laura Cooper said on Friday.

"There's been a lot of dynamics on the battlefield and it might be hard to attribute them to Surovikin himself," Cooper said during a press briefing.

Cooper illustrated her point about the changed dynamics on the battlefield in Ukraine by citing the Wagner group, which has been advancing faster than any other unit in the Russian army.

When speaking about the near future developments on the battlefield in Ukraine, the deputy assistant secretary assessed that Russian forces will continue to advance while Ukrainians will do everything possible to push back.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, following calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In response, Western countries and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and ramped up their financial and military support of Kiev.