Pentagon Says Has Indications Russia Approached North Korea About Buying Ammunition

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2022 | 10:15 PM

The United States sees indications that Russia approached North Korea in order to purchase ammunition, US Defense Department spokesperson Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) The United States sees indications that Russia approached North Korea in order to purchase ammunition, US Defense Department spokesperson Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.

"Yes, we do have indications that Russia has approached North Korea to request ammunition," Ryder said during a press briefing when asked to confirm the reports.

Ryder also said the move is indicative of the situation Russia finds itself in logistically amid the special military operation in Ukraine.

While Ryder declined to provide details about the potential ammunition sale, US media reported, citing Biden administration officials, that Moscow is looking to buy missiles and artillery shells from Pyongyang.

North Korea is one of several states to recognize the self-declared Donetsk and Luhank people's republics. Pyongyang has also negotiated with Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) officials about providing workers to help reconstruct the region, according to DPR head Denis Pushilin.

