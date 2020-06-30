Pentagon Says Has No Evidence to Validate Allegations About Russia-Taliban Collusion

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The Pentagon has no evidence to validate allegations about the Russia-Taliban collusion, Chief Pentagon Spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said.

"The Department of Defense continues to evaluate intelligence that Russian GRU operatives were engaged in malign activity against United States and coalition forces in Afghanistan," Hoffman said.

"To date, DOD has no corroborating evidence to validate the recent allegations found in open-source reports.

Regardless, we always take the safety and security of our forces in Afghanistan ” and around the world ” most seriously and therefore continuously adopt measures to prevent harm from potential threats," the spokesman said.

On Friday, the New York Times ran an article citing unnamed intelligence officials as saying that President Donald Trump had been presented with an intelligence report claiming Russia could have paid bounties to Taliban-linked militants to assassinate US troops in Afghanistan.