Pentagon Says Has No Info to Corroborate Reports of Russian Missiles Striking Poland

The United States does not have information to corroborate reports of two Russian missiles reportedly landing within Polish territory near the border with Ukraine, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) The United States does not have information to corroborate reports of two Russian missiles reportedly landing within Polish territory near the border with Ukraine, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.

"We are aware of the press reports alleging that two Russian missiles have struck a location inside Poland near the Ukraine border. We don't have any information at this time to corroborate those reports and are looking into this further," Ryder said during a press briefing.