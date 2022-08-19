Pentagon Says Has No Information About Possible Meeting With Russia on Arms Control

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A Defense Department spokesperson told Sputnik on Friday that there is no information available about a potential meeting between US and Russian officials on discussing the possibility of resuming talks on a new arms control framework

"No, I don't have any information on that," the Defense Department spokesperson said.

On Thursday, State Department spokesperson Ned price said the United States is prepared to begin negotiating a new arms control framework with Russia once the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) expires - if Moscow is willing to engage.

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said earlier this week that he expected to meet with US State and Defense department officials soon to discuss arms control matters between the two countries.

Antonov said he is convinced that without a serious conversation between the United States and Russia, the world will lose the international peace and order. The New START today is the "gold standard" in the field of arms control and it must be maintained, he added.

The New START, which is an arms reduction treaty between Russia and the United States, is set to expire in February 2026.