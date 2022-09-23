Pentagon Says Has No Information on Reports of US-Provided Sea Drone Shoring in Crimea

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) The US Defense Department has no information to provide on reports of a possible US-provided sea drone found by Russian forces washed ashore in Crimea, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Thursday.

"In terms of the reports out there about a - I think you called it a sea vehicle - I don't have anything on that," Ryder said during a press briefing when asked about the reports.

The unmanned vessel, which resembles a kayak equipped with sensor equipment, was found on Wednesday over 150 miles from Ukrainian territory near a Russian naval base in Sevastopol, according to US media reports.

Russian forces towed the unmanned vessel out to sea and performed a controlled destruction, the reports said. It is unclear whether the drone is intended for surveillance or combat purposes.

Although the vessel has not been formally identified or claimed by the United States or Ukraine, the Pentagon in April pledged unmanned coastal defense vessels to Ukraine as part of an $800 million security assistance package.