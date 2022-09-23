UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says Has No Information On Reports Of US-Provided Sea Drone Shoring In Crimea

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Pentagon Says Has No Information on Reports of US-Provided Sea Drone Shoring in Crimea

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) The US Defense Department has no information to provide on reports of a possible US-provided sea drone found by Russian forces washed ashore in Crimea, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Thursday.

"In terms of the reports out there about a - I think you called it a sea vehicle - I don't have anything on that," Ryder said during a press briefing when asked about the reports.

The unmanned vessel, which resembles a kayak equipped with sensor equipment, was found on Wednesday over 150 miles from Ukrainian territory near a Russian naval base in Sevastopol, according to US media reports.

Russian forces towed the unmanned vessel out to sea and performed a controlled destruction, the reports said. It is unclear whether the drone is intended for surveillance or combat purposes.

Although the vessel has not been formally identified or claimed by the United States or Ukraine, the Pentagon in April pledged unmanned coastal defense vessels to Ukraine as part of an $800 million security assistance package.

Related Topics

Drone Ukraine Russia Pentagon Vehicle United States April Media From Million

Recent Stories

US Treasury Chief Says Taiwan Only Source of Advan ..

US Treasury Chief Says Taiwan Only Source of Advanced Semiconductors, Poses Nati ..

12 minutes ago
 At least 34 dead after migrant boat sinks off Syri ..

At least 34 dead after migrant boat sinks off Syria

12 minutes ago
 Surrey hammer Yorkshire to win County Championship ..

Surrey hammer Yorkshire to win County Championship

19 minutes ago
 Biden Sends Lynne Tracy's Russia Ambassador Nomina ..

Biden Sends Lynne Tracy's Russia Ambassador Nomination to Senate - White House

19 minutes ago
 US Might Not Meet 2% Inflation Target by 2023 Desp ..

US Might Not Meet 2% Inflation Target by 2023 Despite Fed Rate Hikes - Yellen

20 minutes ago
 Russia's Announcements Do Not Impact US Commitment ..

Russia's Announcements Do Not Impact US Commitment to Help Ukraine - Pentagon

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.