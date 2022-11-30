UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says Has No Plans To Provide Patriot Missiles To Ukraine

November 30, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) The United States does not have any plans at this time to provide Patriot surface-to-air missile systems to Ukraine, Defense Department spokesperson Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.

"Air defense continues to be a top priority for the Defense Department and for the international community when it comes to supporting Ukraine.

In terms of any type of Patriot battery from the US, right now, we have no plans to provide Patriot batteries to Ukraine, but again, we'll continue to have those discussions," Ryder said during a press briefing.

Advanced systems such as the Patriot missile system require significant maintenance and training, which is accounted for when determining what aid to provide Ukraine, Ryder said.

