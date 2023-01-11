UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says Has Nothing To Announce About New US Marine Unit In Guam

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2023 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) The Pentagon cannot confirm reports about US plans to create a new marine unit in Guam, spokesperson Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.

"In terms of the marine unit (in Guam), that you mentioned, I don't have anything to announce now," Ryder said during a press briefing.

Earlier in the day, Kyodo news reported that the United States is planning to set up a rapid reaction unit of the Marine Corps in Okinawa for the defense of remote islands in southwestern Japan amid Beijing's alleged intensifying military activities in the East China Sea.

The deployment of the unit in Okinawa is unlikely to affect the long-planned relocation of about 4,000 Okinawa-based US Marine personnel to Guam that is scheduled to commence in 2024, the report said.

