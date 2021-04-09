Pentagon Says 'Has Nothing to Offer' Regarding Reports of Sending Warships to Black Sea

The Pentagon when contacted by Sputnik on Friday could not confirm reports that the United States has notified Ankara that it will send two military vessels through the Bosphorous on their way to the Black Sea next week

"We have nothing to offer about that reporting right now," a Pentagon spokesperson said when asked about the reports, which said the warships would remain in the Black Sea until May 4.