Pentagon Says Has Seen Reports Of Kremlin Attack But Has Nothing To Say Right Now
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2023 | 08:55 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The Defense Department has seen reports of the drone attack against the Kremlin but has nothing to say at present, a Pentagon spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday.
Earlier on Wednesday, two drones attempted to strike the Kremlin in Moscow in what Russia says was a Ukrainian assassination attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Ukraine has denied involvement in the attack.
"We've seen those reports but have nothing to offer right now," the spokesperson said.