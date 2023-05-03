UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says Has Seen Reports Of Kremlin Attack But Has Nothing To Say Right Now

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2023 | 08:55 PM

Pentagon Says Has Seen Reports of Kremlin Attack But Has Nothing to Say Right Now

The Defense Department has seen reports of the drone attack against the Kremlin but has nothing to say at present, a Pentagon spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The Defense Department has seen reports of the drone attack against the Kremlin but has nothing to say at present, a Pentagon spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, two drones attempted to strike the Kremlin in Moscow in what Russia says was a Ukrainian assassination attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine has denied involvement in the attack.

"We've seen those reports but have nothing to offer right now," the spokesperson said.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Ukraine Moscow Russia Pentagon Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Russian Consulate in Finland's Aland Attacked - Fo ..

Russian Consulate in Finland's Aland Attacked - Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mar ..

11 minutes ago
 Biden Admin. Will Brief US Senate Panel on Kremlin ..

Biden Admin. Will Brief US Senate Panel on Kremlin Drone Attack at 2:30 p.m. ET ..

11 minutes ago
 NY State Phasing Out Fossil Fuels and Shifting to ..

NY State Phasing Out Fossil Fuels and Shifting to Renewable Energy - Statement

11 minutes ago
 Sudan to Move Toward Full-Blown Conflict, Human Ri ..

Sudan to Move Toward Full-Blown Conflict, Human Rights Situation 'Catastrophic' ..

11 minutes ago
 Drone Attack on Kremlin Negatively Affects Prospec ..

Drone Attack on Kremlin Negatively Affects Prospects of Russia-Ukraine Peace - H ..

9 minutes ago
 Press freedom day observed to protect journalists' ..

Press freedom day observed to protect journalists' fundamental rights

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.