Pentagon Says Has Seen Reports of Kremlin Attack But Has Nothing to Say Right Now

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Defense Department has seen reports of the drone attack against the Kremlin but has nothing to say at present, a Pentagon spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The Defense Department has seen reports of the drone attack against the Kremlin but has nothing to say at present, a Pentagon spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, two drones attempted to strike the Kremlin in Moscow in what Russia says was a Ukrainian assassination attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine has denied involvement in the attack.

"We've seen those reports but have nothing to offer right now," the spokesperson said.