Pentagon Says Has Seen Reports Of Russia Recovering Crashed US Drone, Cannot Confirm

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Pentagon Says Has Seen Reports of Russia Recovering Crashed US Drone, Cannot Confirm

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Thursday that he has seen reports of Russia having recovered the wreckage of the crashed US drone from the Black Sea, but is unable to confirm them.

"I've seen press reports to that effect, but I can't corroborate any information whether they have or have not," Ryder told a briefing, when asked whether there is any indication that Russia has already picked debris from the area.

