UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says Has Variety Of Means To Verify Info Regarding Polish Missile Reports

Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2022 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) The United States has a variety of means to verify media reports regarding two Russian missiles possibly landing in Polish territory near the border with Ukraine, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.

"Any time there's a situation, we have a variety of methods at our disposal in terms of verifying information, to include contacting allies and partners to gather information," Ryder said during a press briefing when asked about US monitoring of the matter.

The Pentagon does not have any info to corroborate the reports at this time, Ryder also said.

