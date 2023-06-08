WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) The Pentagon has not discovered any information to support claims that secret programs exist that are in possession of extraterrestrial material, Defense Department spokesperson Sue Gough said in a statement to Sputnik.

Earlier this week, media reported that former US National Reconnaissance Office representative to the government's unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) task force David Grusch filed a complaint alleging that disclosures on the recovery of non-human objects were illegally withheld from Congress

"To date, AARO (All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office) has not discovered any verifiable information to substantiate claims that any programs regarding the possession or reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently," Gough said on Wednesday.

The AARO is currently conducting a historical review of records and testimonies related to UAPs, which is due to Congress by June 2024.

The AARO will follow the data and its investigation wherever it leads, Gough said, adding that any former or current government employee or contractor who believes they have information relevant to the historical review is welcome to aid the program, Gough added.

However, Grusch claims to have suffered illegal retaliation for attempting to make the confidential disclosures to lawmakers. He reportedly informed lawmakers about a decades-long, ongoing competition with adversaries to identify UAP crashes and landings with the intent to retrieve material for exploitation.

According to NewsNation, Grusch provided Congress and the Intelligence Community Inspector General with classified information regarding retrieval of intact and partially intact craft of non-human origin.

NewsNations said other active and retired intelligence officials with knowledge of UAP programs also independently provided corroborating information and vouched for Grusch's credibility.

Last week, NASA's UAP research team reiterated its position that there is no evidence linking UAP to extraterrestrial life.