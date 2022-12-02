Pentagon Says Hopeful US Congress Can Pass Defense Funding Bill Before End of Year

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Thursday that he is confident the US Congress can pass legislation to fund defense programs before the end of the year, as lawmakers push to quickly fund the government as well.

The Senate is slated to consider the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which would provide approximately $850 billion in funding for US defense programs, before the new class of lawmakers take office in January.

Congress is also seeking to pass a continuing resolution or omnibus funding bill for government operations in order to avoid a shutdown.

"We are hopeful that Congress can pass the NDAA before the end of the year," Ryder said during a press briefing.

The House passed the NDAA in July by a vote of 329-101, with the legislation now up for consideration in the Senate.

Congress is also seeking to pass a continuing resolution or new omnibus funding bill for government operations, without which a shutdown could begin after December 16, when current funding expires.

On Monday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin urged Congress to pass a full-year appropriations bill and not a continuing resolution. A long-term appropriations bill is needed for critical investments in military infrastructure and to compete with China, Austin said.