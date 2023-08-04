Open Menu

Pentagon Says Hopes For Diplomatic Resolution In Niger

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2023 | 08:54 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) The United States hopes that the situation in Niger will be resolved diplomatically, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh said on Friday.

"We hope that things can be resolved diplomatically," Singh told Fox news.

Singh noted that "some American citizens" are leaving the country but pointed out that the embassy continues working and US servicemembers are cooperating with their Nigerien counterparts.

When asked if Niger will move "more towards Russia" after the military takeover, Singh said that the US is not going to change its force posture in the country.

"Our force posture has not changed in Niger," she stated.

On Wednesday, the US State Department said it had ordered the departure of non-emergency government employees and their family members from the Embassy in Niger. The US has about 1,000 troops on the ground in the country, according to the Pentagon.

On July 26, the Nigerien presidential guard overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum. On Sunday, ECOWAS gave Niger's coup leaders one week to reinstate the detained president to power, warning of the use of force otherwise.

