UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says Hopes To Begin Training Ukrainians On F-16s In 'Weeks Or Months'

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2023 | 11:32 PM

Pentagon Says Hopes to Begin Training Ukrainians on F-16s in 'Weeks or Months'

The United States hopes to begin training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets within weeks or months, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) The United States hopes to begin training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets within weeks or months, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.

"We would hope that we will be able to start the training within weeks or months, in the relatively near term," Ryder said during a press briefing.

Ryder declined to place a precise timeline on training or the delivery of the fighter jets.

Training on F-16s will take place in Europe in a country outside Ukraine, Ryder added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Europe Pentagon United States

Recent Stories

US House Foreign Affairs Leaders to Visit State De ..

US House Foreign Affairs Leaders to Visit State Dept. to View Kabul Cable - Spok ..

4 minutes ago
 Saudi Investment Minister Denies Country's Bias To ..

Saudi Investment Minister Denies Country's Bias Toward China Over US

4 minutes ago
 Turkish Citizen Shot Dead in Center of Abkhazia's ..

Turkish Citizen Shot Dead in Center of Abkhazia's Capital of Sukhum - Prosecutor ..

5 minutes ago
 Imran used party's workers for spreading chaos in ..

Imran used party's workers for spreading chaos in country: Hassan

5 minutes ago
 US Urges Russia to Allow Consular Access to WSJ Re ..

US Urges Russia to Allow Consular Access to WSJ Reporter Gershkovich - State Dep ..

5 minutes ago
 Helsinki Receives Notice From Moscow on Terminatio ..

Helsinki Receives Notice From Moscow on Termination of Agreement on Military Ass ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.