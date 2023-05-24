UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says Hopes To Begin Training Ukrainians On F-16s In 'Weeks Or Months'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2023 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) The United States hopes to begin training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets within weeks or months, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.

"We would hope that we will be able to start the training within weeks or months, in the relatively near term," Ryder said during a press briefing.

Ryder declined to place a precise timeline on training or the delivery of the fighter jets.

Training on F-16s will take place in Europe in a country outside Ukraine, Ryder added.

