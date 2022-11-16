UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says Important To Gather Facts Before Speculating On Poland Missile Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Pentagon Says Important to Gather Facts Before Speculating on Poland Missile Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) It is incumbent upon countries to gather the facts of the situation before jumping to any conclusions about reports of missiles possibly hitting Poland, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.

"We want to deal with facts," Ryder said during a press briefing.

"I think it's incumbent on all of us to get the facts before we start speculating or jumping to conclusions."

Earlier on Tuesday, media reports emerged of two Russian missiles possibly landing within Polish territory near the border with Ukraine. Ryder said the Pentagon does not have any information to corroborate the reports at this time.

