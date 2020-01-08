UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pentagon Says Iran Launched Over Dozen Missiles At US Forces In Iraq - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 05:20 AM

Pentagon Says Iran Launched Over Dozen Missiles at US Forces in Iraq - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles at US forces in Iraq, Defense Department spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement.

"Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq. It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S.

military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil. We are working on initial battle damage assessments," Hoffman said on Tuesday. "As we evaluate the situation and our response, we will take all necessary measures to protect and defend U.S. personnel, partners, and allies in the region."

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was briefed on the situation by Vice President Mike Pence, the speaker's chief of staff said in a tweet.

Related Topics

Iran Iraq Nancy Irbil All From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs Dubai Council’s first ..

4 hours ago

Sharjah Police deploy ‘Vehicle of Hope’ in cor ..

5 hours ago

FNC approves draft law regarding Police College

6 hours ago

Sharjah Children reopens ‘Child Centre’ in Al ..

6 hours ago

Solemn ceremony for Iran general turns tragic

5 hours ago

Deputy Commissioner Multan orders removal of encro ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.