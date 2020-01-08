Pentagon Says Iran Launched Over Dozen Missiles at US Forces in Iraq - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles at US forces in Iraq, Defense Department spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement.

"Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq. It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S.

military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil. We are working on initial battle damage assessments," Hoffman said on Tuesday. "As we evaluate the situation and our response, we will take all necessary measures to protect and defend U.S. personnel, partners, and allies in the region."

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was briefed on the situation by Vice President Mike Pence, the speaker's chief of staff said in a tweet.