Pentagon Says Iran Launched Over Dozen Missiles at US Forces in Iraq

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles at US forces in Iraq, Defense Department spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement.

"Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against US military and coalition forces in Iraq. It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting US military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil. We are working on initial battle damage assessments," Hoffman said on Tuesday. "As we evaluate the situation and our response, we will take all necessary measures to protect and defend US personnel, partners, and allies in the region."

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was briefed on the situation by Vice President Mike Pence, the speaker's chief of staff said in a tweet.

Earlier, the White House said President Donald Trump is aware of the reported attack and monitoring the situation.

Earlier, Iranian Press tv reported on Twitter that IRGC confirmed that they hit Ayn Al Asad Airbase in Iraq with "tens of missiles."

According to Iranian media reports, IRGC has announced that the attack on the base in Iraq is part of a revenge operation that Iran is starting in response to the US killing of commander Qasem Soleimani.

Multiple media outlets reported that more than 30 missiles have been fired.

Tensions in the middle East escalated on Friday after a US drone strike killed Soleimani in Bagdad. Just a week before, the United States accused the Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia group of launching an attack on a US military base near the Iraqi city of Kirkuk, which killed a US contractor on December 27.