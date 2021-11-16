Pentagon Says Iranian Helicopter Approached USS Essex, No Impact on Ship Transit

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) An Iranian helicopter approached amphibious assault ship USS Essex in the Gulf of Oman, but he incident did not affect the vessel's operations, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a press briefing on Monday.

"We can confirm that the Iranian helicopter approached the USS Essex in the Gulf of Oman and operated in an unsafe and unprofessional manner flying approximately 25 yards off the port side of the Essex, at one point as low as 10 feet off the surface of the ocean, circled the ship three times," Kirby said. "There was no impact ultimately to the Essex transit or their operations."